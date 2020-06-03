It is with profound sadness and tremendous love that we announce the sudden passing of dear son, brother and uncle on May 27, 2020 at the age of 42. Beloved son of Angela and the late Diego Lo Giudice (2013). Loving brother of Charlene and Alex Martins, Madalynn and Gary St.Julien and Laura Lo Giudice. Cherished uncle of Damian, Marcus, Olivia and Leia. Cherished grandson of Calogera and the late Calogero Lo Giudice and the late Salvatore and the late Madalena Ippolito. Sadly missed by many family and friends. Dean was a member of the Liuna Labourers Local 837 for 25 years. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members. Friends and relatives are welcome to leave an online message of condolence at www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.