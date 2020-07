We sincerely thank our relatives, friends and co-workers for their expressions of sympathy in the death of our son, brother and uncle. To all who supported us with donations, floral tributes and food we thank you for your support during this difficult time. Thank you to our pallbearers and Liuna Labour Local #837 for the respect and honor shown to Dean. Sincerely, Angela Lo Giudice and Family



