It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, that the family of Deana Rokowski announces her peaceful passing on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton at the age of 59. She will be sadly missed by Marty Rokowski, her loving and devoted husband of 30 years. Deana was the proud mother of Katelyn Rokowski of Lynden. She was the cherished daughter of Elvezia "Vess" Santi and the late Deno Santi (2018) of Burlington. Deana is survived by her brother David Santi (Smila) of Calgary, Alberta, her sister Andrea Santi-Bonner (Al) of Waterdown and her sister-in-law Karolina Donkers (Gus) of Branchton. She was the beloved Aunt of Laura, Angela and Julia Santi, Tenessa and Gregory Bonner and Gary Donkers and Janice Donkers-Dillon (Matt). Deana will be missed by her Uncle Dan Andreatta (Gwen) of Timmins, her Aunt Inez Beattie (Edward) of Hamilton, her Uncle Leo Santi of Hamilton and her Aunt Gayle Santi of Burlington. Deana will also be missed by many cousins in Canada and Italy. In her youth, Deana was a talented athlete who enjoyed many sports including, basketball, volleyball, running and swimming. Deana loved all sports as both a participant and a spectator. She attended Mohawk College where she earned a Diploma in Sports and Recreation Management. She also earned her Bachelor of Physical Education and Bachelor of Education from Brock University which enabled her to pursue her chosen vocation as a teacher. Deana absolutely loved being an Elementary School Teacher with the Halton Catholic District School Board until her career was cut short by many complex medical challenges. One of Deana's proudest moments in life was when she realized a life-long dream to serve as a torch bearer for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. Deana was an inspiration to many people for her positive attitude as she gracefully battled numerous life-threatening medical challenges with unwavering faith, strength and determination. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of her doctors past and present and especially her Family Physician, Dr. Ann Marie Priestner, all of the doctors and nurses of the Hemodialysis Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital, the doctors and nurses of the University Hospital Multiple Organ Transplant Unit in London and the doctors and nurses of the Cancer Clinic at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for many years of dedicated and loving care. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to hold a public visitation or service, but please know that the thoughts and prayers of our friends and extended family are appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com A private graveside service will be held with interment at Mount Zion Cemetery. In Deana's memory, donations to the London Health Sciences Foundation or St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family. When permitted, a Celebration of Deana's life will take place at a future date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.