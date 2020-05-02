Unexpectedly passed away April 26, 2020 in her 60th year. Beautiful wife to Tom Garrison, loving sister to Ken Ellinger (Elaine). Biological mother to Alisha. She touched so many lives. So dear and close to cousins and friends, she loved all who she knew. (Anele, Kim, Marite, Uncle Liamons) Thank you friends and family for loving Debbie You were her strength and need Her voice was magical Her energy would light up a room Her eyes were hypnotic, memorable and full of love for you When we hear her name we love her My road ahead is most difficult She was my treasure I will always have the joy of our love to guide me untill we meet again to love again. Jewel, I will love you always. Batman (husband Tom Garrison) Loved and missed by step daughter Ginger step grandkids Trin and Austin. I will miss you so much "B" mom your energy was captivating, your unique laughter and smile lit up any room. I am so thankful for all the years we had together. I will miss our special bond, laughs and many great talks. You were my biggest supporter and now you will be my guardian angel. Gone too soon, but will always be by my side. Love Debbie's Alisha XOXO Debbie had a luminous smile. Joy and purity in her voice and laughter. A caring and compassionate soul. She will be sadly missed every day. (The Vircik family). You taught me to never be judgemental. Together we have loved and we have lost. You were my rock. How are why doesn't matter anymore. Where I will find you is forever in my heart. RIP my weirdo. I'm really going to miss you. Say hi to mom (Val) and dad (Mr. Ed) for me. Monica Scott (Dawson) Thank you to the Hamilton General Hospital, all staff involved for your help and support. Special thanks to ICU - East. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Hold her memory close and love the ones we have. See you all at the Mandarin.



