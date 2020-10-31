It is with much sadness & heavy hearts that we have to announce the sudden passing of Our Dearest Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend Debbie Dunkley Debbie passed away peacefully at her home October 25, 2020 at the young age of 65. Loving Sister to Michael, Roger & Kathy, Gina, Lisa, Michelle & Ross and Sister-in-law Susan. She leaves behind her precious Nieces & Nephews Jake & Lisa, Kyle & Laura, Kevin & Jenna, Mark, Shane, Bailey & Graeme and Johnny whom all adored their "Auntie Debbie". Debbie was thrilled to be a Great Auntie to Coen, Brooks, Miller, Adaline and Blakely. She will be sadly missed by her Dear Close Friend Judy Finton Debbie is predeceased by her Mother Betty whom she missed tremendously, Her Dad Walt and Her Oldest Brother Gordie. She had a very large close & loving extended Family. She will be greatly missed by all of her Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Debbie was blessed to have a large network of Wonderful Friends that she enjoyed participating in many gatherings with. They will all miss Her Dearly. A Special Thank You to Cheryl & Judy for being a close, loving, supportive part of Debbie's and Our Family's Lives for many years. As per Debbie's wishes Cremation has taken place. Her wishes were to have a Celebration of Life with ALL of Her Friends & Family together so due to the current Covid situation we will be Honoring Debbie's wishes at a later date when allowed. Details will be announced at that time. Thank you to Doc Holland and Affordable Burial & Cremation for your compassionate help. Debra Margaret Dunkley January 30, 1955 - October 25, 2020 We Hold You in Our Hearts



