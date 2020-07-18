1/1
Deborah Ann "Debbie" Dedrick
Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Emmanuel House Hospice on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife and best friend of Dave for over 51 years. Loved mother of Aaron and his wife Nicole, Jeff and his wife Erin, and David. Dear sister of Myles Greene and his wife Linda, Rick Reaney and his wife Mary Ann and Marcie Greene. Will also be missed by nieces and nephews along with her life-long friend, Linda Smith. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Emmanuel House for their compassionate care of Debbie. Cremation has taken place and a private family service was held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Stoney Creek. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Emmanuel House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
