1/1
Deborah Ann DEDRICK
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1948-2020 Taken far too soon, a loving wife, mother, and good friend. She was very proud of her family and cared deeply for her friends. I would like to take the opportunity to extend our thanks and gratitude to all those who have supported us through the loss of Deb. She lost her life to cancer on July 12th, but the endless stream of cards and flowers and especially the kind words have helped ease our grief. Your donations to Good Shepherd, The Children's Wish Foundation, and the Memorial Fund of Stoney Creek United Church in her name has honoured her memory. We are forever grateful for your support and we again thank you all sincerely. Her husband Dave, and the Dedrick Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved