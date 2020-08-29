1948-2020 Taken far too soon, a loving wife, mother, and good friend. She was very proud of her family and cared deeply for her friends. I would like to take the opportunity to extend our thanks and gratitude to all those who have supported us through the loss of Deb. She lost her life to cancer on July 12th, but the endless stream of cards and flowers and especially the kind words have helped ease our grief. Your donations to Good Shepherd, The Children's Wish Foundation, and the Memorial Fund of Stoney Creek United Church in her name has honoured her memory. We are forever grateful for your support and we again thank you all sincerely. Her husband Dave, and the Dedrick Family.



