Peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her 66th year. Loved mother of Lisa Ivall (Albert) and Christopher Balkwill (Vicki). Dear grandmother of Hayley, Leila, and Brody. She was predeceased by her siblings Horace Nile Lederman and Carlotta Powell. Deborah will be lovingly remembered by her favourite sister-in-law Sylvia Lang who was always by her side and also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Doctors Dhesy-Thind and Whitten at the Juravinski Cancer Centre, for all their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. A graveside funeral service will be held at Eastlawn Cemetery (Nash Rd. and Barton St.) on Saturday, September 19th at 9 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 16, 2020.
