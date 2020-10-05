Of Dundas, born May 12, 1958 in Peterborough, passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on October 3, 2020. With her giving spirit, grace, determination and strong will, she was able to tell those who mattered most her feelings for them. She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, Michael, a son Derrick (Elyse), and a daughter Sarah. Deborah was predeceased by son Ryan Michael, her mother Mary Margaret Barrett-Penner, and her father Jack "Curly" Mason. She was a loving and extremely proud Grandma to Will and Jake. She was sister to Pat Snider, Linda Mason and Daphne Kilgour (Tom). Deborah was a 25-year employee at the Juravinski Cancer Centre where she established long time friendships with Liz, Melanie, Marlene and Crystal. Deborah wished to thank her friends Karen and Mitch for their support during her illness. A most special thank you goes to her longtime soulmate Debbie, along with Dee and Kyle. A special thanks must also be extended to Lino and Janice Rosa and their wonderful family for their love, support and too many to count kindnesses. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Kapoor, Dr. Nagpal and the Bayshore Clinic staff for their efforts on Deborah's behalf. Her family also wishes to thank those who provided care and comfort in her final days, in particular Dr. Wong and his Medicine Unit staff, Dr. Boyle and her Palliative Care team, and the many nurses, in particular Nory and the two Sarah's of the CTU-North unit, who treated Deborah with the utmost dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Deborah also donated the gift of sight through the Trillium Gift of Life Foundation. Deborah's final wish was to remind all family and friends of the power of touch and asked that you give your loved ones, your children and grandchildren, and friends the most meaningful of hugs. As per her desire, cremation has taken place and Deborah's ashes interred at White Chapel memorial Gardens with her son Ryan.