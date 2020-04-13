|
With sadness the family announces the passing of Deborah at the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved bride and best friend of John for 40 years. Loved cousin of Mike Mokrey (Dale) and Kathy Phillips (Jamie). Predeceased by parents Michael and Helen Hackman. Special thanks to the wonderful nurses at WLMH that looked after Debs with such tender loving care. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to an animal shelter, rescue or the like of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020