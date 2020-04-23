|
October 15th 1956 ~ April 17th 2020. The sudden passing of our beloved Wife and Mom has left our hearts sad and heavy. Debbie was born in Port Arthur, Ontario and she was predeceased by her parents Harvey & Jesse McCanna. Her passion in life was music and art and she lived each day expressing her creativity and happiness. She loved working with disabled, special needs and gifted children at several Halton District High Schools. Debbie positively touched the lives of so many that had the privilege of knowing her with a song, a smile or her infectious laugh. She will be deeply missed by her family including her devoted and loving husband, Mike Finch, her children; Jamie, Dan, Mike and Will, and her brother, Jeff McCanna. While she is now in Heaven as one of God's brightest Angels, she will always be remembered in our hearts. We ask that any donations be kindly provided to the Juravinski Hospital Cancer Centre in her loving memory.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020