Debra "Debbie" Curto (née Green) passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was a free spirit who loved her family, a good laugh and her dog Loki. Her courage, strength and humour guided her and her family through a difficult cancer journey. Mom, we'll love you until the rivers run still and the four winds we know blow away. Debbie is survived by her husband Joseph Curto; her children Alicia Giroux (Sébastien), Julie Bender (Brian), Joseph Curto, and Angela Curto (Rick Rice); her two grandchildren Amélie and Isabella Giroux; and her siblings Susan Pearson, George Green, Margaret Lombardo, and Tim Green. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Gladys Green. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Details will be posted on www.canadiancremation.com/obituary-listing and in the Hamilton Spectator. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Assistance Program Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020