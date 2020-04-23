Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Curto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra "Debbie" Curto


1957 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra "Debbie" Curto (née Green) passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was a free spirit who loved her family, a good laugh and her dog Loki. Her courage, strength and humour guided her and her family through a difficult cancer journey. Mom, we'll love you until the rivers run still and the four winds we know blow away. Debbie is survived by her husband Joseph Curto; her children Alicia Giroux (Sébastien), Julie Bender (Brian), Joseph Curto, and Angela Curto (Rick Rice); her two grandchildren Amélie and Isabella Giroux; and her siblings Susan Pearson, George Green, Margaret Lombardo, and Tim Green. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Gladys Green. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Details will be posted on www.canadiancremation.com/obituary-listing and in the Hamilton Spectator. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Assistance Program Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -