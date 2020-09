Our mother passed peacefully at the General surrounded by her loving family and will be sadly missed. Thanks to the Staff for their care. Loving wife of Ron for 60 years and devoted Mother to Dwayne(Tracy),Darren(Kim) and Denise (Steve).Proud Grandmother of Nichole & Katlin, Melissa, Jordan , Dylan, Brooklyn, Carlee, Hannah, Anthony, Lux, Sofia and Kinsley. Private service will take place with Celebration of Life to come. Tribute wall at Basicfunerals.ca