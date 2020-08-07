1/1
Denis COOKE
It is with great sorrow and broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Denis Cooke, peacefully in his sleep, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife Julia Cooke (Rogers) of 68 years, and the loving father of three children Donna Wright (Gerald), Carol Mitruk (Thomas Dowding), Robert Cooke (Jackie). Denis will also be missed by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Dermot, Ronald, William, Frances and Nina. Denis had many nieces and nephews in Canada, Ireland and around the world. Denis was born in Ireland and came to Canada with his bride in 1952, and settled in Hamilton. Working at different jobs, each for a nickel more, until he was happy working at Ford Motor Company for 32 years. He was a very friendly and social man and will be missed by many friends with Denis being an avid supporter of the Hamilton Irish Arts and a member of the Irish Canadian Club. Our family would like to thank the staff, nurses and doctors at the St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke, Dogwood Terrace. They kept Denis safe during these unprecedented times and were always willing to share information with his family. As per family wishes, cremation has taken place with a private family gathering to follow.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 7, 2020.
