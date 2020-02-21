|
|
Faucher, Denise (Gauthier) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in her 89th year. She rejoins her loving husband Rod (1999) and son Leo. She leaves behind her daughters Ginette (Fern Beaudoin), Sylvie (Noel Talbot) and Lucie (Denis Lebreque) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an independent and strong-willed woman who loved her family and friends. Denise will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by those fortunate enough to have met her. Special thanks to Tamara Warwick and the Acclaim Health team for assisting her to remain in the comfort of her own home. Also, thanks to the wonderful nurses on the 6th floor at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care that was received. Cremation has taken place with a memorial set for the spring. Online condolences at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020