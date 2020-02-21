Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Faucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Faucher


1931 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Faucher Obituary
Faucher, Denise (Gauthier) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in her 89th year. She rejoins her loving husband Rod (1999) and son Leo. She leaves behind her daughters Ginette (Fern Beaudoin), Sylvie (Noel Talbot) and Lucie (Denis Lebreque) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an independent and strong-willed woman who loved her family and friends. Denise will be remembered fondly and missed greatly by those fortunate enough to have met her. Special thanks to Tamara Warwick and the Acclaim Health team for assisting her to remain in the comfort of her own home. Also, thanks to the wonderful nurses on the 6th floor at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care that was received. Cremation has taken place with a memorial set for the spring. Online condolences at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -