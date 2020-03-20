|
After a long and courageous battle with cancer we announce with heavy hearts the passing of Dennis, in his 61st year. He was a dedicated and loving husband to Roseanne (nee Troisi), loving and devoted father to Melissa Porco (Anthony) and David. Adoring grandfather (Papa) to Leo and Emelia. Loving son of Elettra and the late Severino Borsato. Brother of Mavi Huang (Alexander) and Debbie Mesicek (Frank). Brother-in-law to Carmen and Debbie Troisi, Charlie and Karen Troisi and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dennis truly defined what it meant to be a husband and father and always made it a priority to be together with his family. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital, especially Dr. S. Hotte who helped him battle this disease and gave him 3 great years of life. With respect to the diocese restrictions at the moment, the family will announce a mass and gathering at St. Margaret Mary Parish at a later time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020