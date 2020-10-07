1/1
Dennis Cameron Thomson
It is with great sadness that the family of the late Dennis Cameron Thomson announce his sudden passing, in his 58th year. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Cameron and Madeline Thomson, brother Russell, sister Sharon and brother-in-law Jim. Left to mourn with fond and loving memories is his partner Leo Maloney of Port Dover, sisters Marie (George) Burke of Port Dover, Gail (Dave) Simmons of Port Dover, Anne McAlpine of Caledonia, and sister-in-law Betty (Dave) Eke of Chesley. Dennis was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew. He will be sadly missed by many friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, Simcoe. Interment Cheapside United Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). If desired, donations to CAMH Toronto (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
