Dennis Charles DRUMMOND
After a long well lived life, Dennis died in Hamilton, Ontario, July 24, 2020. A kind good man: beloved husband of Joan (née Fraser) for 62 years, proud loving father of Susan (Brian) Emsdale, Sandra (Richard) Vancouver, proud grandfather of Robyn (Alex), Emma (Brad), and proud great-grandfather of Victoria, Alejandro and baby Bennett. Dennis was grateful for supportive friends: Mary, Wendy and Ed, faithful aunt Janet Glass, and many kind neighbours. Dennis enjoyed a rewarding teaching career at Nelson High School in Burlington where he coached hockey and helped initiate Halton High School Hockey League. A talented carpenter craftsman, he took great pride and joy in building his own cedar strip sea kayak and home projects. Skating - ice and inline to age 80, his dogs and nature gave him great pleasure. To Den, home and family were always most important. Dennis chose to deal with his brain tumour challenge at home with Joan until his final weeks. The family extends heartfelt thanks to St. Peter's Palliative Care, and to all his heroic caregivers. In respect for Den's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family walk on Bronte's Trail will follow. If desired, please consider a donation to Trans Canada Trail and/or a random act of kindness to another human being.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
