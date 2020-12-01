"It's been a great 70 years, can't wait for the next 70. My legacy is my son Gage, my daughter-in-law Nicole and my grandson Huxley. Thank you to my fantastic family: my brother Wayne, my sister-in-law Diana and my nieces Cortney (Nic), Ashleigh (Dave) and Devyn (Clinton). It was a great time" Dennis found peace after a hard fought battle with cancer. He is finally reunited with his wife Susie, his parents Frank & Jennie and his friend Gary. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
is appreciated. Funeral information TBD at a later date.