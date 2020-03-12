|
|
May 17, 1957 - March 5, 2020 It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dennis Gordon LeBlanc on March 5, 2020, in his 63rd year, after a courageous battle with idiopathic pulmonary disease. He will be sadly missed by his partner Ivy, and his children Shawn (Marianne) and Mandy (Octavio). He will be fondly remembered by Ivy's children Krista (Aaron) and Victoria. Dennis was a loving Papa to Jordan, Emily, Griffin, Samantha, Keenan and Ariel. His children will be forever thankful to Ivy for going above and beyond to make sure he was always well cared for. He will be deeply missed and and holds a place in many hearts. We would like you to join us for his celebration of life on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Michelangelo Banquet Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St., Hamilton, ON.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020