Monday, June 15, 2020 Dennis Harold Hall passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Patricia Hall (2015). Loved Dad to Tracy Walker, Matthew (Carmelita) Hall and Kerri (Greg) Barlow. Proud Grandad to Amelia (Shawn), Cameron, Ascension, Tim, Francine (Claudiu), and Nicholas; Great-Grandad to Avery, Easton and Dayton. Remembered by his niece Susan (Paul) Ash. Dennis was born in Birmingham, England and proudly served with the British Army in his youth. He worked a 35 year career with Bell Canada as a Telephone Technician until retirement. Private cremation has taken place. When the opportunity becomes possible again, raise a pint in memory of Dennis. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.