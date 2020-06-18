Dennis Harold HALL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monday, June 15, 2020 Dennis Harold Hall passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years Patricia Hall (2015). Loved Dad to Tracy Walker, Matthew (Carmelita) Hall and Kerri (Greg) Barlow. Proud Grandad to Amelia (Shawn), Cameron, Ascension, Tim, Francine (Claudiu), and Nicholas; Great-Grandad to Avery, Easton and Dayton. Remembered by his niece Susan (Paul) Ash. Dennis was born in Birmingham, England and proudly served with the British Army in his youth. He worked a 35 year career with Bell Canada as a Telephone Technician until retirement. Private cremation has taken place. When the opportunity becomes possible again, raise a pint in memory of Dennis. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved