1940-2020 It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Dennis Jon (Denny) Antinori with his family by his side on August 21, 2020, one day short of his 80th birthday, after a long battle with C.O.P.D. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Eileen, his older brother Jim, his sister in law Dianne and his sister Fern Scime. Denny is deeply mourned by his loving wife Millie, his daughter Tara, grandsons Daniel and Jeffery (Gibson B.C.), daughter Karen Sullivan (son in law Tom) Grimsby, and son George Sisak (Sylvie), Pembroke. Also survived by his younger brother Terry (late Joanne), Rick and his wife Joanne and brother in law Carmen Scime, his niece Jamie (Mike), nephew Michael (Debbie), niece Theresa (Sylvan) along with six great nephews, his two aunts Jan and Winn. He will always be remembered by Pat. Denny was born and raised in the east end of Hamilton. He also lived for many years in Grimsby, moving back to Hamilton in the 80's. He worked at Stelco for 39 years, retiring in 1999. While living in Grimsby, Denny bowled for the Grimsby House Bowling League. Always a Ford man, he loved his Mustangs and Thunderbirds. His last car was a Mustang and it broke his heart to sell it. After returning to East Hamilton, he became a member of the Stoney Creek Legion Branch # 622 and was a volunteer in the kitchen for the Friday Fish Fry's, and never missed a weekday with the 11 o'clock "Bull Table" gang. Denny was an avid Nascar fan and was thrilled when his son in law Tom surprised him with a trip to the Daytona 500, followed by a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway in N.C. Denny and Millie moved to Aldershot in May 2017. Special thanks to the home support team from Care Partners, P.S.W.'s Amanda, Mark, Gloria and also Nancy. Their assistance was greatly appreciated. After retirement, if someone asked what he was doing he would just say, "What do you mean, I'm retired on a fixed income, not doing anything". Denny was a man of few words, but deep emotions. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Sunday, August 30 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m. by Father Andrew Lopatniuk. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca