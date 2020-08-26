1/1
Dennis Jon (Denny) ANTINORI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1940-2020 It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Dennis Jon (Denny) Antinori with his family by his side on August 21, 2020, one day short of his 80th birthday, after a long battle with C.O.P.D. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Eileen, his older brother Jim, his sister in law Dianne and his sister Fern Scime. Denny is deeply mourned by his loving wife Millie, his daughter Tara, grandsons Daniel and Jeffery (Gibson B.C.), daughter Karen Sullivan (son in law Tom) Grimsby, and son George Sisak (Sylvie), Pembroke. Also survived by his younger brother Terry (late Joanne), Rick and his wife Joanne and brother in law Carmen Scime, his niece Jamie (Mike), nephew Michael (Debbie), niece Theresa (Sylvan) along with six great nephews, his two aunts Jan and Winn. He will always be remembered by Pat. Denny was born and raised in the east end of Hamilton. He also lived for many years in Grimsby, moving back to Hamilton in the 80's. He worked at Stelco for 39 years, retiring in 1999. While living in Grimsby, Denny bowled for the Grimsby House Bowling League. Always a Ford man, he loved his Mustangs and Thunderbirds. His last car was a Mustang and it broke his heart to sell it. After returning to East Hamilton, he became a member of the Stoney Creek Legion Branch # 622 and was a volunteer in the kitchen for the Friday Fish Fry's, and never missed a weekday with the 11 o'clock "Bull Table" gang. Denny was an avid Nascar fan and was thrilled when his son in law Tom surprised him with a trip to the Daytona 500, followed by a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway in N.C. Denny and Millie moved to Aldershot in May 2017. Special thanks to the home support team from Care Partners, P.S.W.'s Amanda, Mark, Gloria and also Nancy. Their assistance was greatly appreciated. After retirement, if someone asked what he was doing he would just say, "What do you mean, I'm retired on a fixed income, not doing anything". Denny was a man of few words, but deep emotions. Cremation has taken place. Family will receive friends at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Sunday, August 30 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m. by Father Andrew Lopatniuk. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved