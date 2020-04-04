Home

Dennis was born, raised and lived almost his entire life in Aldershot. He attended Waterdown High School, where he was known for his prowess on the basketball court. Dennis worked for many years as a system analyst for National Steel Car, and in retirement, relieved his boredom through endeavours at the Home Depot (Burloak). Dennis enjoyed playing sports as well as gardening. His produce helped to provide nourishment for many through donations to the Burlington Food Bank, as well as raising funds for his home parish, St. Matthew on-the-Plains. Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 51 years, Diana, and his devoted daughters, Leslie, and her husband Jonathan Wedekind, and Erin, and her partner Adam MacLeod. Dennis was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Jeanne, sister, Ginny, and sister-in-law, Sandy. He will be missed by his siblings, Carol and Bruce, David, Nelson, and Beth, as well as his in-laws, the Maxwell family, and his many nieces and nephews. We are especially grateful to Antoinette Sumampong for her compassionate nursing care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Food4Kids, Burlington Food Bank or St. Matthew on-the-Plains.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
