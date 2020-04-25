Home

Derek Andrew Sawchuk

Derek Andrew Sawchuk Obituary
Of Hamilton, Ontario, passed away at his home after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 48. Owner of First Response Fire Protection. Derek is survived by his partner, Lori Ross, of Hamilton, his daughter Alexis Sawchuk and his grandsons Morgan, Keegan, Logan and Finnigan of North Bay. Survived by his father and step-mother David and Helen Sawchuk of Dundas, and his mother and step-father Deane Sawchuk and Doug Dixon of Brandon, Manitoba. Also survived by his brother Gregory Sawchuk (Tina), and their six children, of Ardmore, Alberta, his sister Ramona Huff (Collins), and their two children, of Esmont, Virginia, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Derek will be missed by his pets Chinook, Sadie and Bones. Thanks to his friends Paul and Anna. Derek was predeceased by Pamela Sawchuk, his grandparents Mary and Steve Sawchuk of Mississauga, and Marjorie and Harry Kemp of North Bay. If desired, donations may be made to Juravinski Cancer Centre or the Hamilton SPCA. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020
