It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Derek Cappa at the Juravinski Hospital on September 12, 2020. Beloved son of Ralph and Helga. Loving brother of Brian. Dear grandson of Giuseppe Cappa (the late Domenica), and Josef Harthauer and Inge Jutte. Loving nephew of Doris Dion (John), Marion Dion, Joseph Harthauer (Adrienne), Margaret Plester (Ron), Nancy Kipp (Joe), Julian Cappa, Lou Cappa (Janne), and the late Robert Cappa. Dear cousin of Erica Steinley (Jesse), Janet Rioux (Chris), Lisa Dion, Emmett Harthauer, Jordan Kipp, Aaron Kipp (Shelby), Alexandra Renneberg (Travis), Corey Plester, and Jeffery Plester and many more uncles, aunts, and cousins in Italy. Derek was a graduate of the Criminal Justice Programme at Humber College (with Honours). He had a strong sense of justice and had worked for the Ontario Law Society. Special thanks to the Emergency attendants, and staff at Juravinski Hospital for their heroic efforts to save our son. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, September 17th from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Catherine of Sienna (Corpus Christi site) on Friday, September 18th at 10 a.m. Burial to take place at Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com