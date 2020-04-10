|
|
After living with dementia for 11 years and suffering a stroke 11 months ago, Derek succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in his 87th. Left behind to mourn his loss is his soulmate, lover, best friend and wife for over 41 years, Carolyn (Barry, nee Joy). Father of Lynn (the late Gerard) Brennan, Paul Burrage and Daryl Burrage. Best stepdad of Michelle Lambrianou (Frank Winkle), Robert Barry (Sharon Ellis) and Richard Barry (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Theresa, Nicole, Hayley, Danielle, Alyssa, Lauren, Darby, Luke, Declyn, Robert, Michael, Matthew, Carlie, Paul-Michael, MacKenzy, Madison and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Taylor, Jordyn, Camryn and Alix. In a few weeks he will have a great-grandson. Extra special close friend to Juergen Kuehnen (Pam). They spent countless hours discussing aeroplanes and numerous other topics. He has a niece Shelley in South Africa. Predeceased by his sister, Peggy. He will be missed by several relatives in England who all came to visit him when we went to England in 2017. Derek was born in Southampton, England. He experienced WWII from the ages of six to twelve. For a young boy, the war was very exciting. He stated he had a very mean mother because when the planes flew overhead dropping bombs, they had to go into the coal cellar when he just wanted to watch the planes. He joined the R.A.F. later in life so "the Queen could pay him to fly aeroplanes." In 1957 he immigrated to Canada and worked on the famous AVRO Arrow. He had a wonderful life and always thoroughly enjoyed all his family and friends. The family extends a special THANK YOU to all the staff at Anson Place and the Hagersville Hospital for their wonderful compassion and care during the last few months of Derek's life. A celebration of Derek's life will be held when we are able. Details will be announced on the COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414) website when they are available. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer's Society, Hagersville Branch, No. 6 RCAF Dunnville Museum, your local SPCA or a would be appreciated. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca To the love of my life: I KNOW YOU ARE ENJOYING YOURSELF FLYING THROUGH THE WHITE FLUFFY CLOUDS UP IN THE SKY IN YOUR CHIPMUNK.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 10, 2020