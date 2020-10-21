July 19, 1928 - October 15, 2020 Peacefully, with his daughters by his side Derek Victor Hanney passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital at the age of 92 years. Reunited with the love of his life and wife of 64 years Pauline Mary (2016). Derek was the devoted father of three daughters Victoria Hanney (deceased), Christina Ciprietti (Andy) and Kathleen Whelan (Tim). Cherished brother of Brenda Newman (Hanney). Much loved grandfather to Justin & Dillon Ciprietti, Jarret, Amanda and Jack Whelan. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Derek served in the British Royal Navy from 1945-1952 on several Implacable and Colossus Class Aircraft Carriers. After immigrating to London, Ontario with Pauline in 1953, he joined Firestone Canada where he held various positions of responsibility spanning a 38 year career. Never able to fully retire, he then enjoyed many volunteer roles in his home community of Burlington. Derek was a man of great character, integrity and a mentor, advisor and friend to many. His strength, determination and courage are forever admired and lovingly remembered by his family and friends. We would like to thank all of the doctors, and staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for providing exceptional care to our father over the last two years. We are grateful for your dedication and kindness. A private family service and cremation has taken place at Bay Gardens Funeral Home. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Joseph Brant Hospital. Your devotion, steadfast and positive demeanor and love for your family are a great example for us to follow . Thank you for being a wonderful father and grandfather. Time to rest Dad. We love you.