Peacefully at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 the LORD called to Himself Dick Vanderveen at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Alberdina Jantina "Tinie" (nee Jagt) for 57 years. Loved father of Ted and Helen, Jeff and Marlene, Karen, and Paul and Wilma. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Alison (2009). Dear grandpa of Dennis and Caroline, Kyle and Christine, Krista and Matt Jager, Jason and Jess, Reanna and Brad Westerveld, Brent and Janelle, Cameron and Melanie, Sarah, Bethany and Simon Vandenburg, Derek, Naomi, Marisa and Gerben Vanderbeek, Brandon, Kelsie, Nadia, Kyla, and great-grandchildren Tristan, Ezra, Wesley, Leo, Kensington, Emerson, Lincoln, Sloane, Lennon, Fletcher and Winston. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Peter Vanderveen, Albert and Ida Vanderveen, Ted Vanderveen and Pat, Kay Posivy, Trijnie and As VanEnk, the late John Jagt and Eleanor Crabtree, the late Alice and the late John Vandasselaar, Grace and the late Henry Sieders, the late Nancy Vanderpol, Lammert and Marianne Jagt, Jack and Jane Jagt, Albert Jagt, Jerry and Jo Jagt, Bob and Freda Jagt, Annette Jagt, Joyce Jagt, and loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Rd., Burlington on Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. Please schedule your visiting time by using the Sign Up link on the website obituary or calling the funeral home 905-689-4852. The Funeral Service will be held at REHOBOTH CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 1225 Dundas St., Burlington on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., Rev. C.J. VanderVelde officiating. Please use the Sign Up link as space is limited. A livestream link will be available on the Tribute Wall. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com