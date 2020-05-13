Dermot B. O'Brien
O'BRIEN, Dermot, Huntsville, Ontario, Hamilton Ontario, and originally Dublin, Ireland on 20 April 2020, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Brian, Derek and Stephanie and granddaughter Sophie. Predeceased by his loving daughter Jennifer. He will be deeply missed by his brother Donogh, sisters, Mary and Fiona, and extended family and friends and colleagues. Adored missed and always remembered by his heartbroken family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

