Derwyn R. Johns
1932-05-31 - 2020-08-30
It is with great sadness that the family of Derwyn Ramsay Johns announces his passing at home surrounded by family on August 30, 2020 in his 89th year. Derwyn fought a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Derwyn is lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years Christine Johns (Kozbor). Loving father of Dan (Kathy) Johns, Susan (Graham) Boyce, Barbara (Moe) Ghanie and Christine Johns. Dear grandfather of Courtney, Aisha, Derek, Glennis and Ayanna, and 4 great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret McClure and Ann Johns. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Derwyn is predeceased by his parents William and Grace (Ramsay) and his siblings Harry, Grace and Bill. Born and raised in Hamilton, his career was in financial planning and insurance for over 40 years. Prior to that he was the proud owner of Derwyn Johns Mans Shop. Derwyn loved skiing, golfing, billiards and spending time with his friends and family. Cremation has taken place, a private celebration of life will follow at a later date. A great thank you to the Cancer Assistance Program in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made at cancerassist.ca. ?

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
