Dewart "Donald" KEIR
(April 10, 1922 - September 16, 2020) It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Don Keir, formerly of Nickel Centre and of Dundas, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sunnybrook Veterans Wing in Toronto. He was in his ninety-ninth year. Predeceased by his dearest companion and wife of seventy years, Margaret Ruth Keir (2013), Don leaves behind his children: Dianne Keir (David Frausell), Don Keir (Elizabeth Hope), Linda Hockham, Jim Keir (Jeanette), Debi Keir-Nicholson (David), Wendy Mattice (Richard), and Cindy Hockham (Paul). He was predeceased by infant son David Keir in 1952. Brother to Doris George and Jamie Keir, both deceased, Don is survived by sister Ruth McNern and sister in law Lois Keir. Oldest son of David and Lillie May Keir, Don was born in Parry Sound and grew up in the nearby community of Waubamik where his father worked as station master for the railway. In his very early adult years he enlisted in the Royal Air Force. Don more than earned his status of World War II veteran, flying nineteen missions as a radio operator on Lancaster bombers, a debt that we as a family and as a nation can never fully repay. After the war Don and Ruth settled in Coniston to raise an ever growing family. Don worked as a mechanic at the Coniston smelter until health issues demanded a new direction. He would pursue his passion for electronics. From his small television repair business he would go on to teach electronics at Cambrian College at the New Sudbury campus. We, his family, will remember him by many descriptors: top notch problem solver, critical thinker, incessant reader, tireless activist, Great Cuddler, avid camper, singer of songs, daring card player, fixer of almost everything. His rich legacy will be passed on to new generations through his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Father, Grandfather (all three levels), the wonderful man he was. We shall miss him dearly. A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Grove Cemetery, Dundas, Ontario. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
