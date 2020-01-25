|
Crewe, Diana (nee Handley) of Wiarton, formerly of Hamilton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her 68th year on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Grey Bruce Health Services in Owen Sound. Beloved wife of the late Gerald 'Jerry' Crewe. Cherished mother to Rachel Moore (Sean) of Wiarton and Jerry Crewe (Jennifer) of Hamilton. Much loved grandmother of Kylee and Jerry Jr. She is survived by her sisters Barbara (Herb) and Betty Ann, brother Barry (Kathy) and her aunt Betty. Diana will be missed by many close friends, nieces and nephews. Private family funeral arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Wiarton. Expressions of remembrance to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 208 Ladies Auxiliary would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020