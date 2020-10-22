1/1
Diana Kathleen STREET
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at Bob Kemp Hospice on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by her husband, Wayne and brothers, John and Jim. Survived by her brother, Tom and sister-in-law Christine. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She will also be missed by cousins, Jim and Debbie who provided loving care for Diana over the past year, as well as many other friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Miller Funeral Chapel, 29 Cayuga St. N., Cayuga, with service on Tuesday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to leave their condolences at millerfuneralchapel.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved