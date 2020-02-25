|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Roland (2006). Loving mother to Roger (Debbie), Roland (predeceased-2007), and Barb (Shawn) Lewis. Caring grandmother to Elizabeth and Stephanie. Survived by her brother Larry Anderson (Trish). We would like to thank the staff at Blackadar Continuing Care for their excellent care of mom. Friends and family are invited to Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main St., Dundas, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. for a visitation with a service immediately following. Please sign Diane's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020