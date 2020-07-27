It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diane Margaret Cullen (McGurk) on Saturday, July 25th in her 81st year. Diane was pre-deceased by her husband Jim in 2014. Diane will be missed by her children, Gerry (Linda), Mike (Julie), Pat (Colleen), Peggy, and her grandchildren Meaghan (Chris), Kathleen (Dan), Molly (Matt), Rachael (Sal) and Abbey (Will). Diane was thrilled to become a great grandmother this past year to Grace (Matt & Molly) and Oliver (Abbey and Will). Diane leaves behind her sister Donna, brothers-in-law Luke and Pat and sisters-in-law Sue and Joyce. Diane has been blessed with a very supportive, loving extended family of cousins on both sides of her large family - McGurks and Flynns. Diane touched many people's lives in her 80 years. Countless teachers and students in her years with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board, the women's choir and friends in the Irish Canadian Club, the members of Incarnation Parish as organist and her neighbours on Adair Ave North. Diane was an active supporter of the MS Society and made many new friends in the LAKEVIEW Retirement Home. We would like to thank the many people who supported her throughout her life and during these most recent challenging times. Heartfelt thanks to the incredibly caring staff of the LAKEVIEW Retirement Home for their kindness and diligence for the past 6 years as well as to Katherine, Shelley and Jenna of the HGH for their kindness and attentiveness in making Diane's last few days comfortable. A special thanks goes out to her many friends who have communicated with her whether by phone, email or Facebook. She loved being kept in the loop! A very special thank you to Dan and Anne Smith for their ongoing care of our mom. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will be having a private visitation and funeral service. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed, details can be found on Diane's page at www.dermodys.com
. Diane will have a Funeral Mass at St Francis Xavier Church and will be interred in the cemetery at St Ignatius Loyola in Maynooth ON. We appreciate the many gestures of kindness, and in lieu of flowers or visitation, donations to the MS Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.dermodys.com
"Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."