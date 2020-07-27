My sincerest condolences to the Cullen family. I have had the pleasure to spend some time with Diane as she resided at Lakeview Retirement with my Mom. They shared a dining table so I was able to reminisce about school days. Diane was my teacher in Grade 1 at St. Helen's so I have fond memories of Diane or as I remember Mrs. Cullen. I hope it give s the family comfort that your Mother was well respected and loved.

