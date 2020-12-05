1/1
Diane (Ayers) FORHAN
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Diane on December 1, 2020, at the age of 81, at St. Peter's Hospital. Predeceased by the love of her life Art (2005), her parents Jim and Marguerite (Stephenson) Ayers, and her brothers Doug and Steve. Survived by her sisters Linda Blacklock (Bob) and Judy Nelson (Paul), as well as her nieces and nephews Paul, Candace, Jesse, Kyle, Maggie, James, Fraser and Brianne. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Connect for the friendship and support Diane received, and the outstanding compassionate care from the staff at St. Peter's Hospital (3West). For those who wish, donations may be made in Diane's memory to the Hamilton SPCA or a charity of your choice. Cremation has taken place. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
