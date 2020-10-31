1/2
Diane GODZISZ
Surrounded by the love of her family, Diane passed away peacefully at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 29th at the age of 74. She is survived by Stanley, her beloved husband of 56 years. Deeply missed by her children Mark (Nancy Keagan) Godzisz, Andy (Andrea Dower) Godzisz, and Joanne (Brad) Haines; her grandchildren Joshua and Stephanie Godzisz, Nora Godzisz, and Holly and Mya Haines; and her sisters Elizabeth (Danny) Novomestsky and Anna (Kazimierz) Miekina. Diane will be remembered as a truly genuine person who was willing to help anyone. She was never afraid to take on challenges, which was proven early when she flew to Canada on her own at 15 years old, where she went on to graduate hair dressing school and eventually accept management positions in the jewellery and hospitality industries. She loved her family deeply and doted over her grandchildren, who will miss her incredible sewing, knitting and cooking skills. Diane could sew anything from clothes to repairs on patio umbrellas. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Family and friends will be received at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Polish Church, 8 Saint Ann Street, Hamilton on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery, 735 Highway #8, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation or St. Stanislaus Church would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
