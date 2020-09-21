1/1
Diane "Donna" (Hocevar) KOPAC
It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beautiful Donna on September 15, 2020. Cherished wife of Louie Kopac and beloved mother to Melanie and Matthew Foster. Daughter of the late Anton and Martha Hocevar. Loved daughter-in-law to Sofija Kopac and her late husband Dusan. God daughter to Marija Hozjan and the late Stefan. Loving sister to Mary (Tom) Miklavcic and Dan (Helen) Hocevar, and brother-in-law Bill Kopac. She was the proud Teta to Kevin and Nadia Miklavcic and Athina and Daniel Hocevar. Donna will be greatly missed by her cousins, family, and friends. We will miss her beautiful smile that always lit up the room. Always in our hearts, never forgotten. Special thanks to Tanya and the ICU team at the Hamilton General Hospital for their compassion and care during this difficult time. Family and friends will be received at The Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory The Great Slovenian Catholic Church, 125 Centennial Parkway N, Hamilton, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mountview Gardens Cemetery. To attend the visitation and funeral mass, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca. to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 30-minute increments. Masks are mandatory. Notes of Sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
