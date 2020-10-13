1/1
Diane Lillian (Moyer) KOOCHER
1932-02-05 - 2020-10-08
Mom was born in Hamilton and worked in the catering industry for many years finishing at Walmart at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her daughter Colleen, three grandsons, two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her sons Bill and Fred, daughters Linda and Tracey, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two sisters. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. Thank you to the staff at Willowgrove L.T.C. for the care and support.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
