Suddenly by surrounded by love on Monday February 10th, 2020 in her 74th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerald Charles Thompson (2018), her son Kevin Robb Thompson (2017) and her mother Jean Greenough (2020). Proud mother to Jean Johnson (Glenn) and William Thompson (Katelyn). The oldest sister to Janice Young (Stuart), Cameron Greenough (Rachelle), Mary-Jane Glover (Paul) and Debbie Cowman (Keith). She will be missed by her grandchildren Grace, Sage and Eli Johnson and Walker Thompson. Her unrelenting crusade to create a life of equality and acceptance for her son Kevin was a driving force behind her unconditional belief in love and life. Diane was a Girl Guide leader, an RPN specializing in foot care, an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Auxiliary Br. 154 and a member of Grace United Church. She was also active in many quilting, knitting and smocking groups when time allowed. Diane will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020