THOMPSON, Diane Lynne (Nee Greenough) April 20th 1946 - February 10th 2020 Suddenly but surrounded by love in her 74th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerald Charles Thompson (2018), her son Kevin Robb Thompson (2017) and her mother Jean Greenough (2020). Proud mother to Jean (Glenn) Johnson and William (Katelyn) Thompson. Adoring Grandmother to Grace, Sage, Eli Johnson and Walker Thompson. Oldest sister to Janice (Stuart) Young, Cameron (Rachelle) Greenough, Mary-Jane (Paul) Glover and Debbie (Keith) Cowman. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews. Her unrelenting crusade to create a life of equality and acceptance for her son Kevin was a driving force behind her unconditional belief in love and life. Diane was a girl guide leader, an RPN specializing in Foot Care, an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion auxiliary branch 154 and a member of the Grace United Church. She was also active in many quilting, knitting and smocking groups when time allowed. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 8th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 2pm, at the Caledonia Presbyterian Church, 117 Argyle Street North, Caledonia. Please RSVP to Katelyn Thompson at k.walker187@hotmail.com if you plan on attending the Memorial Service.