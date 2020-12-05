August 30, 1945 - November 30, 2020 On Monday, November 30th, Diane passed peacefully on angel wings to her celestial home. Many thanks to the entire medical staff at the Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital palliative care team, for their loving compassion and dedication. Our family hold you in the highest esteem and owe you a great debt of gratitude for the care and dignity shown to our beloved Dee. Diane was the youngest of three and the only daughter of Wray and Margaret Falladown (both deceased). She is predeceased by her oldest brother, Bill; and survived by her brother Robert and dear sister-in-law Lynda Falladown of Cambridge, ON. She leaves behind her loving husband Richard Hainsworth, and children Jeffrey, Maureen, Lorna and son-in-law Bob Popper. Grandma Dee will be dearly missed by Alexander, Samantha, Leah, Aaron, Jesse, and Jeremy, and her many beloved Falladown nieces and nephews, including Rodger, Michael and Jason. Diane entered this world prematurely, like a precious baby wren; and now she leaves us, again too soon, with the dignity and grace of a golden, regal swan. We are all better people for having known Dee. We mourn her passing, but we also want to celebrate her life, and plans for such a celebration are being developed with Smith's Funeral Home where all friends and family can get together in the late summer of 2021 (pending restrictions due to Covid). At this time, a Private Funeral Service for immediate family members only will be held. In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Dee's generous nature, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice
