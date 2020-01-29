Home

Born in Hamilton and passed away peacefully in her sleep in her 85th year. Ex-wife of the late Andrew Horwath, pre-deceased by son Mark and her loving partner Ralph Hutchings. Cherished mother of Susanne Borges (Jorge), Andrea, Andrew (Patricia) and Michael (Heather). She will be missed by 12 loving grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The eldest of her siblings, she is survived by her youngest brother Albert Sutton and pre-deceased by Joe Sutton, Joan McKinley and Jack Sutton. Her beautiful smile and warm heart will be missed by all. She had a love of animals and a passion for sports (OSKEE WEE WEE). A memorial visitation will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton (east of Sanford) on Friday January 31 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. There will be a private family service on Saturday February 1. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or your preferred charity would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
