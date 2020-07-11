It is with great sadness that the family of Diane Després is announcing her passing on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her 99th year. As the beloved wife of the late Roméo Després, and the loving mother of Hélène and her husband Maurice Bergevin, Cécile and her husband Michael Davies, and Carole and her husband Barry Hefferman, Diane will be forever remembered by her seven grandchildren, Paul (Melanie), Marc (Veronica), Julie, Jonathan (Anahita), François (Sheryl), Lindsay (Ryan), and Allison (Ryan) as well as her five great grandchildren, Caitlin, Evan, Savannah, Sienna and Apollo. Diane is predeceased by her parents, Henri Sabourin and Rosa (Joseph) Legresley. She is also predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Rhéal (Irène) Sabourin, Léona (Lucien) DeCoeur, Edouard Sabourin, Thérèse (Jim) Godin, Arthur (Gervaise) Legresley, and Gilbert Legresley. Diane will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews in Canada and in the USA. Born on September 1, 1921, in Cache Bay near Sturgeon Falls, Madame Després was a longtime teacher with over 40 years of service for the Halton Catholic School Board and previously for the Timmins French Catholic School Board. She belonged to both Notre Dame Parish and Sts. Peter and Paul Parish for over 70 years. During her life, Diane continued to learn as she enjoyed an avid appetite for reading. At 90 years of age, despite obstacles due to macular degeneration, and with the help of CNIB and her family, Diane learned to use the computer and to send and receive emails in order to keep in touch with her grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the Village of Wentworth Heights and the staff involved with her personal care for their warmth, love, friendship, and commitment. The visitation will be held at the P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Thursday, July 16, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m., with a Prayer Vigil at 3:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Ave. E., on Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. followed by the interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Rd in Burlington. DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS, VISITATION WILL BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS THAT MAY REQUIRE VISITORS TO BE MADE TO WAIT TO MEET NUMBERS ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ANY TIME. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AS IS CLEANING OF HANDS WITH SANITIZER. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will be no reception at this time. Donations in memory of Diane can be made to the CNIB Foundation at cnib.donorportal.ca
