It is with great sadness but eternal hope that we announce that our beloved Diane went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the most incredible loving, devoted and selfless Mama to Natalie (Ty) and Mark (Erin). Beloved Nana to Evan (Amanda), Diana, Grace, Lexington and Maxwell. Cherished sister to Carolynn, Gordon, Linda (Dave), Larry (Sandy), Mark (Lynn), and David (Annette). Much loved Auntie to all of her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved by her wonderful friends. A dedicated MDR technician for 26 years with Hamilton Health Sciences with her daughter, son and daughter-in-law following her lead. Blessed to all work together until she retired in 2007. She will also be dearly missed by many co-workers who became lifelong friends. A devoted Nana she worked at her grandchildren's school as a lunch lady and cared for them fulltime. She was a faithful member of Peoples Church and loved volunteering in children's ministry and greeting. She was light, joy, love and laughter. Her smile, infectious laugh and kindness blessed everyone she met. She will always be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. If desired, donations may be made to Peoples Church children's ministry. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.