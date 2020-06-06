Diane STARK
Diane Magdalene Stark, 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Devoted mother to Rachel and Noah (Catherine). Only daughter to William and Magdalene (deceased) Stark, and little sister to Bill (Shelly), Tom (Margaret) and auntie to their children. Sister to her birth siblings Lindsay, Jennifer, and Patricia and aunt to their children. She also had the love and support of many friends. Diane's loving heart and giving nature, as well as her unique sense of humour, will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. It was Diane's wish that in lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Mission Services (Willow's Place) where she most recently worked, offering her support within her community to women in need. "Intense love does not measure, it just gives." - Mother Teresa Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
