Peacefully, we announce the passing of Dianna Capobianco on August 4, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Philip (Joe) Capobianco for 56 years. Loving mother of Italia (Agostino) Lagana and Giuseppe Capobianco. Proud Nonna of Gioialina, Valentina and Felicia Lagana. Dear sister to Florence (Adornino) Faiazza, Annie (Roger) Settimi, Helen (Rocco) Luppino, Michelina (Nick) Alaimo, and the late Michael and Edward Gioia. Cherished Zia to many nieces and nephews. Dianna was the proud owner of La Moda Hair Salon for 53 years and cherished her clients and friends very deeply. She will be missed by all. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. on Thursday, August 6th from 4 - 7 p.m. with funeral service at 6:30 p.m. Physical distancing and mask mandatory. Nonna, we will love you forever.