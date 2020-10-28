McEwan, Dick With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Dick McEwan in his 93rd year at Macassa Lodge on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Dick is now reunited with his wife of 66 years Ailsa Craig Peat (September 3, 2018). Dick was the youngest son of the late Edward McEwan and the late Mary Riddick and youngest brother of late William McEwan and late Rita Boyd. Dick is survived by his beloved daughter Debra Gail and husband Don Dunbar; his cherished granddaughter Nicole Ashley and husband Chris Titmus and his cherished grandson Peter Craig Dunbar. Dick is also survived by sisters-in-law Margaret McKay and Mavis Tait. Dick was a Veteran of World War 2 in the Royal Army - The Camerians as a paratrooper but ended up in the Royal Military Police as a Lance Corporal deployed to Palestine and Jerusalem with his police dog Barack by his side until late 1947. Dick and Ailsa were married on March 7, 1952 knowing they would emigrate to Canada later on. They arrived on Thanksgiving Monday, October 12, 1952 Ailsa's 22nd birthday. The next day Ailsa started at Walter Woods as a bookkeeper. Dick started at Stelco Hilton Works as an oil lubrication apprentice. Thirty - seven years later Dick retired from Stelco on January 31, 1992 as Chief Oiler Cold Mill Mechanical affectionately known as the Scottish Oil King. Dick's passion was his family. He doted on Ailsa for over 70 years. In his eyes Ailsa was perfect and the love of his life. Daddy's girl was his Wee Debbie from birth until his final day. Dick's proudest and greatest joy were his grandchildren Nicole and Peter. Papa was always there with hugs, kisses or head bumps. Dick will be reuniting with his golf buddies - Bill Sorley, Stewart Spence, Bill Caird. The golf and coffee foursome is now complete. Special thanks to staff at Macassa Lodge C2 West for their care and dedication to Dick. Thank you to Pallbearers and Staff Cresmount Funeral Home. Rest in Peace Dad/Papa. Love You Forever. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com