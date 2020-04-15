|
On April 13, 2020, Dick (Dirk) Mostert entered into glory at the age of 87, after a 10 1?2 year physical battle following an accident. Beloved husband and best friend of Ena Mostert (Numan). Much loved father of Phil and Darlene, Alida and John Tigchelaar, Marica and Eric Clarke, and Henry and Nancy. Precious grandpa of Rachel and Christopher Mostert; Allen, Mark, and Sharlene Tigchelaar; Cheryl and Nathaniel Oudyk (Harry, Everleigh); Jessica and Nico Thiessen, Bryan, Hannah, and Bethany Mostert. Dick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved all of them dearly. Loved brother of Niek and Wout (Adrie†) in The Netherlands. Predeceased by brothers Aad (Ger), Leen (Tiny), Flip (Gerda), Rien (Corry), and sister Ditta. Brother-in-law of Dan and Julie (Leida†), Ralph† and Klara, Henk and Aja†, Gerry† and Christine, Gerard†, Fred and Hillie. Many thanks to all the wonderful caregivers from Bayshore Home Health and, for the past year, at Willowgrove Long-Term Care, who treated him with much dedication and loving care. A live-stream funeral service from Cresmount Funeral Home, Hamilton, will be at 11:00 Friday, April 17, 2020 Followed by a grave-side burial service for immediate family at Mt. Hamilton Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the MOSTERT family. Isaiah 40:31: "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not be weary, they will walk and not be faint."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020